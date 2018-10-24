Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Ruled out vs. Kings
Brooks (foot) is out for Wednesday's contest against the Kings, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.
As expected, Brooks will be sidelined for Wednesday's game. With Chandler Parsons (knee) also on the shelf, Kyle Anderson and Garrett Temple are candidates to see expanded roles. Wayne Selden, MarShon Brooks and Omri Casspi could all see some extra time as well.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Doubtful Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Dealing with foot soreness•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Underwhelming finish to preseason•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Not starting Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Not in starting lineup•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Starting at shooting guard Friday•
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...