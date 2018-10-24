Brooks (foot) is out for Wednesday's contest against the Kings, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

As expected, Brooks will be sidelined for Wednesday's game. With Chandler Parsons (knee) also on the shelf, Kyle Anderson and Garrett Temple are candidates to see expanded roles. Wayne Selden, MarShon Brooks and Omri Casspi could all see some extra time as well.

