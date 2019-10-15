Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Scores 11 points in 17 minutes
Brooks amassed 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 17 minutes during Monday's 120-99 loss to the Hornets.
Brooks came off the bench while Grayson Allen drew the start at shooting guard in this one. While Allen earned 24 minutes, it was Brooks who posted the superior stat line. Regardless of how the rotation ultimately shakes out, it's unlikely that either guard will warrant much attention outside of deeper leagues.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Coming off bench Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Gets look as starting shooting guard•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Timetable set at four months•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Expected to miss remainder of year•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Out again Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Ruled out Monday•
-
Best Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings 2019, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times