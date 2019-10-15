Brooks amassed 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 17 minutes during Monday's 120-99 loss to the Hornets.

Brooks came off the bench while Grayson Allen drew the start at shooting guard in this one. While Allen earned 24 minutes, it was Brooks who posted the superior stat line. Regardless of how the rotation ultimately shakes out, it's unlikely that either guard will warrant much attention outside of deeper leagues.