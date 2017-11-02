Brooks supplied 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt) and four rebounds in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 101-99 loss to the Magic.

Brooks finished with career highs in made threes and minutes while delivering his best scoring performance since the opener. The rookie has been a pleasant surprise thus far, but the already deep wing rotation will soon welcome back Wayne Selden (quad) and Ben McLemore (foot). As a result, Brooks is unlikely to keep averaging the 30 minutes per night he has seen through eight tilts.