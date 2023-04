Brooks logged 15 points (5-13 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 29 minutes during Sunday's 128-112 loss to the Lakers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Brooks struggled mightily from the field, which is nothing new, but still finished fourth on the team in scoring behind Jaren Jackson (31), Desmond Bane (22) and Ja Morant (18). If Morant (wrist) has to miss any time, Brooks would presumably be tasked with more offensive responsibilities.