Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Scores 17 points in Wednesday's win
Brooks accumulated 17 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 105-99 win over the Knicks.
Brooks followed up Monday's 19-point effort (on six-of-eight from the field) with another impressive performance. He has reached double figures in scoring in three of six games in January, though there was a scoreless showing mixed in there as well. With that being said, Brooks had been slumping in December and appeared to hit the rookie wall, posting double-digit points in just four of 14 appearances while going scoreless on three occasions that month.
