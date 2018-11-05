Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Scores 17 points Sunday
Brooks tallied 17 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, and one steal in 29 minutes during Sunday's 102-100 loss to the Suns.
Brooks scored 17 points Sunday but failed to produce anything that even closely resembles fantasy value. This was a terrible game for the Grizzlies with their starters combining for just 41 points. After a strong rookie season, Brooks has regressed with the team regaining their injured players. There is some limited upside there but Brooks is really just a deeper league player at the moment.
