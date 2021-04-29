Brooks closed with 18 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 130-109 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Brooks had himself an efficient night despite the loss, a welcome sight for those invested in him. He has been a solid source of points all season long but typically finds his overall value capped by inefficient shooting, as well as a lack of peripheral production. That said, points can be at a premium at this time of the year and so he still warrants a standard league roster spot.