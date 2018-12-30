Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Scores 19 points in 25 minutes
Brooks contributed 19 points (5-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and one assist in 25 minutes during Saturday's 112-103 loss to the Celtics.
Brooks saw his first extended action in this his third game back from a knee injury, and he finished with season highs in scoring and made threes. Brooks saw more minutes than any other reserve, and remains a valued part of the regular wing rotation. With that being said, the sophomore is probably only worth targeting in deeper leagues.
