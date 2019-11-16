Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Scores 20 against Utah
Brooks had 20 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 3PT, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 31 minutes during Friday's 107-106 win over Utah.
Brooks has scored 20 or more points in two of his last three games, scoring in double digits in each of those three contests. He got off to a slow start as he failed to reach the 10-point mark in five of his first nine games, but he seems to be turning a corner with his last few performances. He will try to extend his solid run of play Sunday at home against Denver.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Scores 21 in Monday's win•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Scores season-high 31 points•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Efficient night with 16 points•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Pumps in 21 points•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Falls back to earth in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Scores 30 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.