Brooks had 20 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 3PT, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 31 minutes during Friday's 107-106 win over Utah.

Brooks has scored 20 or more points in two of his last three games, scoring in double digits in each of those three contests. He got off to a slow start as he failed to reach the 10-point mark in five of his first nine games, but he seems to be turning a corner with his last few performances. He will try to extend his solid run of play Sunday at home against Denver.