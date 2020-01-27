Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Scores 20, fills up stat sheet
Brooks went for 20 points (9-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks in 36 minutes during Sunday's 114-109 win over the Suns.
Brooks has scored at least 20 in eight of 12 games here in January, and he also matched his career high in blocks, swatting two for the third time in the last eight tilts. Moreover, Brooks was efficient offensively while contributing across every category, and he has noticeably improved with each passing month here in 2019-20.
