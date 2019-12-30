Brooks supplied 20 points (8-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two assists in 23 minutes during Sunday's 117-104 win over the Hornets.

Brooks amassed at least 20 points for the eighth time through 34 appearances this season. After taking a step back as a sophomore during an injury-plagued campaign, Brooks has improved upon his solid numbers from his rookie year and is managing career-high per-game averages across most statistical categories.