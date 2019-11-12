Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Scores 21 in Monday's win
Brooks finished with 21 points (8-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes during Monday's 113-109 win over the Spurs.
Brooks had combined for eight points on 15 field goal attempts across the last two contests but bounced back in this one. He remains fairly inconsistent overall and his field goal percentage is underwhelming, but Brooks boasts decent value in leagues that primarily value counting stats.
