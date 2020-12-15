Brooks posted 21 points (9-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals across 25 minutes during Monday's preseason win over the Timberwolves.

Brooks was one of two players that scored at least 20 points during Memphis' win, and he seems ready to take another step forward in his development after posting a career-best 16.2 points per game in 2019-20. Expect Brooks to be a regular name in the team's starting lineup once the regular season begins next week.