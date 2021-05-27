Brooks had 23 points (10-14 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in Wednesday's Game 2 loss to Utah.

Brooks was the hero in Memphis' Game 1 victory, and while he had another efficient night from the field, two early fouls limited him to just 28 minutes of action. Over the last several weeks, Brooks has emerged as Memphis' clear No. 2 option behind Ja Morant, who went off for a career-best 47 points Wednesday night.