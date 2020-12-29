Brooks scored 24 points (9-19 FG, 2-4 3PT, 4-4 FT) while adding seven rebounds, four assists and three steals in a 116-111 overtime win over Brooklyn on Monday.

The 24-year-old scored more than 20 points for the first time this season as Memphis held off Brooklyn in the extra period. Brooks has been a menace on defense as he's registered two or more steals in all three games this season. Dating back to last season, Brooks has scored 15 or more points in 13 of his last 16 appearances, a total he'll have to keep up for Memphis to collect wins without Ja Morant or Jaren Jackson in the short-term.