Brooks registered 25 points (9-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals across 38 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 138-131 overtime loss to the Pelicans.

Brooks returned to action following a one-game absence and was his usual dominant self, delivering a solid stat line and taking advantage of the absence of Ja Morant (hip) to handle a more significant responsibility on the offensive end of the court. Brooks has now scored in double digits in five games in a row and is averaging 18.8 points per contest while shooting 44.3 percent from the field in that five-game span.