Brooks contributed 25 points (7-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds and six assists over 34 minutes during Thursday's 119-106 victory over Toronto.

Ja Morant needed 19 shots to score 19 points, but Brooks stepped his game up on offense and carried the Grizzlies to victory here. This was a huge bounce-back effort for him, as he was coming off four straight games in which he couldn't surpass the 16-point plateau while struggling massively with his shot. One game is not going to erase all the recent struggles, but this was certainly a step in the right direction.