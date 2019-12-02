Brooks had 26 points (9-18 FG, 4-5 3PT, 4-4 FT), three assists and two rebounds in 32 minutes during Sunday's 115-107 win at Minnesota.

Brooks experienced a bigger load on offense due to the absence of Ja Morant, but he made the most of that new role and delivered his second-highest scoring output of the season. With Jonas Valanciunas and Morant likely to remain out, Brooks should continue to be one of the biggest scoring threats ahead of Monday's matchup at home against the Pacers.