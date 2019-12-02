Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Scores 26 points
Brooks had 26 points (9-18 FG, 4-5 3PT, 4-4 FT), three assists and two rebounds in 32 minutes during Sunday's 115-107 win at Minnesota.
Brooks experienced a bigger load on offense due to the absence of Ja Morant, but he made the most of that new role and delivered his second-highest scoring output of the season. With Jonas Valanciunas and Morant likely to remain out, Brooks should continue to be one of the biggest scoring threats ahead of Monday's matchup at home against the Pacers.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Struggles in narrow loss•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Works as secondary scorer Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Cools off from field•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Scores 20 against Utah•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Scores 21 in Monday's win•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Scores season-high 31 points•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...