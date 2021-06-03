Brooks mustered 27 points (9-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, three assists and a steal across 40 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Jazz.

Brooks was one of the Grizzlies' most consistent scoring threats during the series against the Jazz and Game 5 wasn't the exception, as he surpassed the 25-point mark for the third contest. In fact, Brooks scored at least 20 points in each game this series and finished the first round averaging 25.8 points per tilt while shooting 51.5 percent from the field and 40 percent from three-point range.