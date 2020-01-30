Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Scores 27 versus Knicks
Brooks contributed 27 points (9-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT) and two rebounds in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 127-106 win over the Knicks.
Brooks filled it up in terms of scoring, though he did almost nothing else. This is his fourth straight showing with 20-plus points, and while the minimal production in most of the other categories (apart from threes) is fairly typical, he is averaging career highs in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals, threes and blocks while shooting a career-best percentage from deep and at the charity stripe.
