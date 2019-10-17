Brooks turned in 30 points (10-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and one steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 124-119 win over the Thunder.

Brooks started alongside Grayson Allen in this one as Ja Morant (rest) and Jae Crowder (rest) both received the night off. The Grizzlies are going to need one of the young wings on the team to step up, especially if Andre Iguodala (currently not with the team) and/or Crowder are moved at some point this season, and Brooks looks like he could be the one to rise to the occasion if either of those two aren't long for Memphis. Still, Brooks isn't necessarily likely to hold value outside of deeper fantasy formats.