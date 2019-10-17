Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Scores 30 points in Wednesday's win
Brooks turned in 30 points (10-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and one steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 124-119 win over the Thunder.
Brooks started alongside Grayson Allen in this one as Ja Morant (rest) and Jae Crowder (rest) both received the night off. The Grizzlies are going to need one of the young wings on the team to step up, especially if Andre Iguodala (currently not with the team) and/or Crowder are moved at some point this season, and Brooks looks like he could be the one to rise to the occasion if either of those two aren't long for Memphis. Still, Brooks isn't necessarily likely to hold value outside of deeper fantasy formats.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: To start Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Scores 11 points in 17 minutes•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Coming off bench Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Gets look as starting shooting guard•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Timetable set at four months•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Expected to miss remainder of year•
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Best Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...