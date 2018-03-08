Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Scores career-high 29 points in Wednesday's loss
Brooks contributed 29 points (10-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two assists, two steals, and one rebound in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 119-110 loss to the Bulls.
Brooks turned in a career high scoring effort, making it two straight 20-plus point showings for the rookie. He had gone for 20-plus points only once prior to these last two games, and Brooks is clearly stepping up down the stretch, albeit in a lost season. Expect the Grizzlies to continue giving him as many minutes and touches as he can handle across the last 18 games of 2017-18.
