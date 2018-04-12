Brooks exploded for 36 points (14-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 137-123 loss to the Thunder.

Brooks finished with a career high in scoring in the season finale, and heads into the offseason on a high note after scoring 15-plus points in each of the final four games. The 22-year-old rookie wing was among the few bright spots for the Grizzlies in an otherwise awful year.