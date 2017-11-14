Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Scores efficient 19 points in Monday's loss
Brooks supplied 19 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, and one steal in 28 minutes during Monday's 110-103 loss to the Bucks.
Brooks keeps exceeding expectations, and he matched his career highs in scoring, threes, and made free throws. Meanwhile, the newly healthy Ben McLemore (foot) struggled, committing three turnovers and three fouls in 12 minutes. For as long as McLemore and Wayne Selden (quad) remain limited or sidelined, Brooks figures to continue benefitting. Nevertheless, he seems to have made enough of an impact to stick in the rotation in a meaningful way even once the wing rotation returns to full strength.
