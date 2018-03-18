Brooks scored 24 points (8-17 FG, 4-9 3PT, 4-4 FT) to go with six rebounds, five assists, one steal and two blocks in 39 minutes during Saturday's 101-94 win against Denver.

En route to a game-high 24 points, Brooks sank 4-of-9 from beyond the arc on Saturday. As of late, the 37.1 percent three-point shooter has made at least two three-pointers in five of his last six games while shooting 43.2 percent on 6.1 three-point attempts per game. For the season, the rookie is averaging 3.0 three-point attempts per game. Lately, Brooks is shooting in higher volumes from long range, shooting five or more times from three in five of his last six games. As a result, Brooks is averaging 19.8 points during this span. As the season nears its conclusion, Brooks is finishing strong in his rookie year.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories