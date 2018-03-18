Brooks scored 24 points (8-17 FG, 4-9 3PT, 4-4 FT) to go with six rebounds, five assists, one steal and two blocks in 39 minutes during Saturday's 101-94 win against Denver.

En route to a game-high 24 points, Brooks sank 4-of-9 from beyond the arc on Saturday. As of late, the 37.1 percent three-point shooter has made at least two three-pointers in five of his last six games while shooting 43.2 percent on 6.1 three-point attempts per game. For the season, the rookie is averaging 3.0 three-point attempts per game. Lately, Brooks is shooting in higher volumes from long range, shooting five or more times from three in five of his last six games. As a result, Brooks is averaging 19.8 points during this span. As the season nears its conclusion, Brooks is finishing strong in his rookie year.