Brooks delivered 25 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), three rebounds, a steal and a block across 28 minutes in Wednesday's win at Oklahoma City.

Brooks has scored at least 24 points in back-to-back games and left behind a stretch of five straight contests where he couldn't reach the 20-point plateau. Brooks is certainly capable to put up big scoring numbers on any given night, but he's been struggling with his shot most of the season and his numbers in recent weeks can back that up -- he is shooting just 39.1 percent from the field and 31.9 percent from three-point range in his last 14 games.