Brooks tallied 31 points (13-26 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 36 minutes during Sunday's 112-109 win over the Jazz.

The 25-year-old followed up Friday's 14-point performance against the Warriors with a 31-point explosion to help lead the Grizzlies to a Game 1 upset over the No. 1-seeded Jazz. Brooks' 31 points were the most he's scored since April 16. The fourth-year forward will look to build on Sunday's impressive all-around performance Wednesday on the road against the Jazz.