Brooks posted nine points (4-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 110-89 win over the 76ers.

Brooks has seen 18 minutes in both of the first two preseason games, but the rookie is clearly behind Chandler Parsons, James Ennis, Wayne Selden, Tyreke Evans, and Ben McLemore (when he returns from injury) in the wing rotation. Brooks has good strength and grit for his position, but he'll likely need to improve his outside shooting in order to earn a consistent role.