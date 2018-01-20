Brooks scored 22 points (8-13 FG, 3-6 3PT, 3-4 FT) to go with three rebounds and three steals in 28 minutes during Friday's 106-88 win against Sacramento.

Over his last three games, the rookie forward is averaging 19.3 points on 62.5 percent shooting from the floor. Brooks has also been efficient from three, sinking at least three shots from long range during this span for a 58.8 three-point percentage. After Friday's season-high 22 points, he has also scored in double-digits in three straight games for the first time this season. After averaging 6.9 points during a 10 game span that ran from December 21 until January 12, Brooks appears to be finding his stride as a scorer as of late.