Brooks had 31 points (9-16 FG, 5-7 3PT, 8-8 FT), four rebounds and two assists during Memphis' 137-121 win over Minnesota on Wednesday.

Brooks got off to a slow start in his first two games, but has bounced back admirably and he has scored in double digits in four of his last five outings. Most of his value will be tied almost exclusively to his scoring ability, but he is getting the job done of late -- Brooks is averaging 18.6 points on 48.5 shooting over his last five starts. He will aim to extend that solid run of play Friday on the road against the Magic.