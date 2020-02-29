Brooks registered 32 points (12-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block in 40 minutes during Friday's 104-101 loss against the Kings.

Brooks topped the 30-point plateau for the third time this season but his value here was mostly tied to what he did scoring the rock. That has been the case through most of the season, as the shooting guard -- who signed a contract extension with the Grizzlies earlier this month -- is averaging a career-best 15.6 points per game in 2019-20.