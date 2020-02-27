Brooks produced 22 points (9-26 FG, 4-10 3Pt), three assists and one rebound in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 140-112 loss to Houston.

Brooks scored in excess of 20 points for the first time this month, a feat he achieved 10 times during January. Over the past two weeks, he is outside the top-350 and so this was a welcome sight for those that may have been holding him in competitive leagues. The 26 shot attempts were a season-high and although he converted on only nine, perhaps this is the start of a nice stretch for Brooks.