Brooks went for 23 points (8-12 FG, 4-6 3PT, 3-4 FT) in Tuesday's scrimmage against the Heat.
Brooks had struggled through the first two scrimmages, but he finally found his stroke Tuesday, hitting eight of 12 field goal attempts, including four from beyond the arc. The Oregon product did turn the ball over four times, however. Expect Brooks to start at shooting guard when seeding games begin.
