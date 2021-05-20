Brooks mustered 24 points (10-21 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block across 40 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Spurs.

Brooks carried the Grizzlies offensively and posted a strong performance across the board, contributing in all five of the major categories. Brooks has now scored at least 20 points in four of his last five games and should have a pivotal role on offense Friday when the Grizzlies determine their playoff fate against the loser of Wednesday's tilt between the Lakers and Warriors.