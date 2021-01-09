Brooks recorded 24 points (10-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and four rebounds across 28 minutes in Friday's win over the Nets.

Brooks has taken on a bigger role offensively since Ja Morant went down with an ankle injury, and he responded here -- he posted his third 20-point game of the season while recording a season-high in scoring. He has been struggling with his shot of late, as Brooks had made just 34.2 percent of his field-goal attempts prior to this game, but his performance could be the confidence booster he's been looking for in recent days.