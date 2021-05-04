Brooks mustered 25 points (8-19 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two steals, a rebound and an assist across 35 minutes in Monday's loss against the Knicks.

Brooks didn't have his best shooting performance, but the entire Grizzlies offense struggled from an efficiency perspective -- this allowed Brooks to end up as the team's highest scorer. The shooting guard has scored at least 20 points in three straight games while putting up at least 18 points in six of his last seven outings.