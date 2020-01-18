Brooks had 26 points (9-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 28 minutes during Friday's 113-109 victory over Cleveland.

Brooks kept his foot on the gas Friday, scoring a team-high 26 points including four triples. He has been a top-60 player over the past two weeks, putting together arguably the best stretch of his career. The production is likely to regress at some point but until that happens, Brooks should be added in all 12-team leagues.