Brooks totaled 23 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 33 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 127-123 victory over New York.

Brooks shot the ball relatively well en route to 23 points, his second straight game with at least 20 points. He has also shot at least 50 percent from the field in both games, bucking the trend from earlier in the season. Until Desmond Bane returns from his toe injury, Brooks should continue to function as the second or third option on offense, giving managers a small window in which to try and sell him off for a top-100 player.