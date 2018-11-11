Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Set for MRI on Monday
Brooks (knee) will undergo an MRI on his knee Monday.
Brooks left Saturday's game with what the team suspects is a strained knee, but more information should be available Monday afternoon. As of now, Brooks should be considered very much questionable for Monday night's home matchup with the Jazz.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Will not return Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Returns to action vs. Nuggets•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Probable Wednesday vs. Nuggets•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Leads second unit in scoring•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Scores 17 points Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Plays 25 minutes vs. Wizards•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...