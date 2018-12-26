Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Set to play Wednesday
Brooks will play Wednesday against the Cavs, Omari Sankofa of The Athletic reports.
Brooks was included on the initial injury report with a "probable" designation, so it's no surprise that he'll be available to play for a second straight game after missing more than a month with a knee injury. Brooks played 12 minutes Sunday against the Lakers and finished with two points and two assists.
