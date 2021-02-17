Brooks registered 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and a steal across 29 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Pelicans.

Brooks was one of three Memphis players that recorded 15-plus points in this game despite the blowout loss, and Brooks was quite sharp from deep -- he made 66.7 percent of his treys and drained at least four treys for the third time over his last five games. Brooks is making 46.8 percent of his three-point attempts over that five-game stretch.