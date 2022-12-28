Brooks notched seven points (3-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound and two assists across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 125-108 loss to Phoenix.

Brooks was only able to convert on 2-of-8 two-point attempts Tuesday as he failed to score in double digits for the first time since Nov. 6. The 26-year-old guard is shooting 7-of-21 over his last two games.