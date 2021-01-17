Brooks notched 11 points (5-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, an assist and two steals across 27 minutes in Saturday's win over the 76ers.

Brooks got off to a strong start this season and averaged 19.2 points per game over his first five appearances, but he has cooled off since then and has scored 13 points or fewer in five of his seven subsequent contests. What's even more worrisome is perhaps the fact that he is shooting just 35.2 percent from the field and 29.3 percent from three-point range during that seven-game stretch.