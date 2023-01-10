Brooks accumulated 15 points (5-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals in 32 minutes during Monday's 121-113 win over the Spurs.

Brooks continues to fire away despite his struggles, ending with 15 points on 39 percent shooting. He wasn't much better from the line, going 4-of-6, an element of his game that feels like it should be better. He did manage to add three steals, somewhat salvaging what was an otherwise underwhelming night. He remains a viable asset in 12-team leagues, although anyone rostering him should be prepared for a hit to their field goal percentage.