Brooks is shooting just 29.3 percent from the field across the past three games.

During this stretch, Brook's peripheral stats have been solid, averaging 3.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals in addition to his 11.0 points. He's remained aggressive, launching 13.7 shots (6.0 threes) per contest, but without Ja Morant (ankle) in the fold, defenses have been able to key in on Brooks, which has made it harder for him to get clean looks off.