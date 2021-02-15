Brooks produced 22 points (10-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 29 minutes in Sunday's 124-110 win over the Kings.

Brooks scored most of his points with a scorching 18-point, 18-minute stretch and looked like the number-one guy for the Grizzlies, a role usually occupied by Ja Morant. No one can complain about Brooks' recent four-game stretch, where he's averaged 19.0 points, 2-5 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.