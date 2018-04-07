Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Solid line despite spotty shooting
Brooks tallied 16 points (4-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-8 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal across 35 minutes in Friday's 94-93 loss to the Kings.
With the help of some solid three-point shooting and a decent showing from the charity stripe, Brooks found his way to his fourth double-digit scoring effort in the last five games. The rookie has seen some scoring fluctuations recently, but been a largely reliable source of offense for the majority of the latter half of the season. Given the Grizzlies' need to develop young players, he should continue seeing plenty of minutes for the final three games of the season.
