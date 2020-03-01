Brooks registered 24 points (9-24 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and five rebounds in 35 minutes during Saturday's 105-88 win over the Lakers.

Brooks has topped the 20-point mark in each of his last three games, and he seems to be getting hotter for the stretch run of the regular season. His 41.7 percent from the field during that three-game stretch isn't ideal, but the talented shooting guard has been producing enough to avoid his poor percentages -- at least for now.