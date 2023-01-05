Brooks amassed 18 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 131-107 victory over Charlotte.
The 26-year-old remains a steady source of secondary offense for the Grizzlies despite a couple hiccups at the end of December. Brooks has scored at least 15 points in 12 of his last 16 games, averaging 17.3 points, 2.9 boards, 2.6 assists and 2.3 threes over that stretch.
