Brooks had 20 points (8-20 FG, 4-6 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists in Friday's loss to Denver.

While the Grizzlies came up short, Brooks tied for the team high in scoring, while draining four three-pointers -- his most in any game since Feb. 16. Over his last four appearances, Brooks is averaging 18.3 points, 3.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals.